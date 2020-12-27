Muslim body Jamaat-e-Islami Hind condemns raid on Advocate Mehmood Pracha

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Prominent Muslim organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Saturday condemned the raid by the Delhi Police (Special Cell) at the office of Advocate Mehmood Pracha, who is a lawyer in several Delhi riots case. “Advocate Pracha has been fighting cases for many victims of the North East Delhi riots and those unjustly arrested for their role in the anti- CAA protests.

The raids appear to be an act of vengeance and intimidation,” it said. JIH Vice President Professor Salim Engineer said that there is a visible pattern in the recent arrests by the Delhi Police. He added, “It appears as if the police want to send a message that those who take up cudgels on behalf of victims of injustice and police high-handedness will have to face inquiries, raids and arrest.” Salim accused the central government of misusing various agencies to intimidate people who are opposing its policies and actions.