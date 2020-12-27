STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Sequencing of genomes in samples to track mutantion in COVID-19 virus

The variant strain has 14 non-synonymous (amino acid altering) mutations, six synonymous (non amino-acid altering), and three deletions.

Published: 27th December 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI:  Following the emergence of a new strain of SARS CoV 2 in the UK, the National Task Force on Covid-19 has recommended that 5% of all positive samples from every state be subjected to whole genome sequencing to track the mutations in the virus. Samples from over 50 travellers who have arrived in the country from the UK and have tested positive for Covid-19 are already being subjected to spike gene sequencing.

The task force under the chairmanship of V K Paul, member (health) in the Niti Aayog, met to discuss the evidence-based modifications in testing, treatment and surveillance strategies for coronavirus in the wake of the mutant, which is reportedly far more infectious. The variant strain has 14 non-synonymous (amino acid altering) mutations, six synonymous (non amino-acid altering), and three deletions.

Eight mutations are present in the spike (s) gene which carries the binding site of the ACE2 receptors, which are the point of entry of the virus into the human respiratory cells. It was emphasised in the meeting that since the UK variant was implicated to cause increased transmissibility of the virus, it was critical to identify individuals infected with this strain and adequately contain them to prevent its transmission in India. But the task force concluded that there was no need to change the existing treatment protocols in view of mutations emerging in the strain. 

The NTF also recommended that in addition to the existing surveillance strategies, it was critical to conduct enhanced genomic surveillance for SARS-CoV-2, especially among incoming passengers from the UK. “Besides, it will also be critical to conduct genome sequencing in samples where there is a dropout of the S gene in lab diagnosis, proven cases of re-infections,” the NTF said. “Routine genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 from representative samples all across the samples needs to be a continuous and well-planned activity.” 

Watch on UK flyers must
Adding to the existing surveillance, states have to conduct enhanced genomic surveillance, especially among UK flyers 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
new covid strain coronavirus COVID 19 genome sequencing
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp