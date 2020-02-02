Home The Sunday Standard

Bangladesh café attack convict and JMB chief hiding in West Bengal

The NIA sleuths came to know Salauddin has been hiding in Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia villages located along India-Bangladesh border region.

Published: 02nd February 2020 09:23 AM

Bangladeshi forces stormed the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka's Gulshan area where heavily armed militants held dozens of people hostage Saturday morning, rescuing some captives including foreigners. | AP

KOLKATA: The key operative of Jamatul- Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) Mohammad Salauddin alias Salehan, a fugitive death row convict by a Bangladesh court in Holey Artisan Café attack case, has been hiding in West Bengal since past few months, sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said. The agency also said the most-wanted suspect, who was involved in blasts in Bodh Gaya and Khagragarh in Burdwan, managed to give it a slip on three occasions.

“Salauddin also visited Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala to spread JMB’s network among Bengali speaking labourers there. We arrested Jahidul Islam, a key suspect in Khagragarh blast case, in Bengaluru in August, 2018 and after interrogating him, we came to know Salauddin’s activities in south Indian states,” said an NIA official.

The NIA sleuths came to know Salauddin has been hiding in Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia villages located along India-Bangladesh border region. “He was at Gitaldaha village in Cooch Behar feigning to be a religious teacher. We raided the village but he left a day before we arrived there. He was staying at a house at Mukimnagar village in Murshidabad district but managed to give us a slip when we raided the place,” said the official. Last week, the sleuths raided Changrabandha village in Cooch Behar but the suspect was not found. The NIA arrested one of his associates

Bangladesh connect Bangladeshi businessman settled in Saudi Arabia has been funding the JMB for procuring arms and ammunition. The operatives are using the Onion Browser for communication.

