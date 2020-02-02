Home The Sunday Standard

Health sees minuscule increase; govt to privatise district hospitals

The proposal, mentioned in the Budget, has raised doubts.

Published: 02nd February 2020 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  The idea to privatise district hospital — on which the Centre’s top think tank Niti Aayog is still trying to build consensus — was declared as the official policy of the Modi government on Saturday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech, said that district hospitals will be attached with private medical colleges on public-private partnership mode. “Those states that fully allow the facilities of the hospital to the medical college and wish to provide land at a concession, would be able to receive viability gap funding,” said Sitharaman.

A few weeks ago the Niti Aayog had released a 250-page document on ‘Scheme to link new and/or existing Private Medical Colleges with functional District Hospitals through PPP’ for feedback from stakeholders after which a stakeholder’s meet was also held late last month. The document, among other things, said that once the district hospitals are taken over by private companies— they will have to have at least 750 beds — and nearly half the beds would be marked as “market beds” while the rest would be “regulated beds”.

The proposal, mentioned in the Budget, has raised doubts. “Since public funding is proposed through duties on medical devices, caution needs to be exercised to ensure that the privately managed public hospitals do not inappropriately overuse devices to generate revenues for their growth through this revenue stream,” said K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India. Sitharaman also announced that viability gap window will be set up for hospitals in the PPP mode.

“In the first phase, those aspirational districts will be covered, where presently there are no Ayushman empanelled hospitals.” Meanwhile, total allocation for the health sector for the upcoming financial year is Rs 69,000 crore — marking a rise of just 8 per cent from last year.

“This will not create the momentum needed for a public financing goal of 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2025, which requires a near doubling by then,” Reddy said. The allocation to Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana also remained static at Rs 6,400 crore. Public health expert Oommen C Kurian expressed displeasure over cutting the National Health Mission funds saying that if the government does not wake up and make substantial strategic investments in the health systems, innovative initiatives like Ayushman Bharat will also end up as a missed opportunity.

Some experts also flagged no marked increase towards strengthening primary health centre. “While few flagship initiatives such as PMJAY, Mission Indradhanush and Tb have received dedicated allocation, a stepmotherly treatment towards strengthening primary health and the growing burden of non-communicable disease is unfortunate,” said Oommen John of the George Institute of Public Health.

OTHER ALLOCATIONS
An allocation of Rs 2,100 cr has been made to the Department of Health Research in the 2020-21 Budget. The Ministry of AYUSH has been allocated Rs 2,122.08 cr for the next fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
health district hospitals Union budget Union Budget 2020 Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp