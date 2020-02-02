Home The Sunday Standard

Pakistan seeking votes for Arvind Kejriwal, claims UP CM Yogi Adityanath at rally

He claimed a Pakistan minister has sought support for Kejriwal in the Assembly polls.

Published: 02nd February 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses people at a meeting in Karawal Nagar on Saturday | PTI

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses people at a meeting in Karawal Nagar on Saturday | PTI

NEW DELHI:  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is among the party’s star campaigners in the capital, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, he was drawing support from Pakistan. Hitting out at the Shaheen Bagh protesters at a rally in the city, Yogi said they are propped up by those who stand with the terrorists in Kashmir.

He claimed a Pakistan minister has sought support for Kejriwal in the Assembly polls. “If Pakistan wasn’t affected by the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, why would its minister seek support for Kejriwal in the Delhi elections? With the people of Delhi and across the country not falling for their nefarious designs, they have now sought support for Kejriwal,” Yogi told a gathering at the tally in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar.

Accusing the CM of sponsoring the CAA protests in the Capital, Yogi said, “Kejriwal doesn’t want development. He only wants Shaheen Bagh. They (AAP) are depriving the people of rapid rail, clean water and good roads. They’re spending public money on these protests. Biryani is being served to (Shaheen Bagh) protesters. These protests are an attempt to sully India’s image globally.” He said the protests were more against the strong image that India has built globally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi than the citizenship law.“Their (Shaheen Bagh protesters’) ancestors divided the country. They are against ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (One India, Great India)’. These protesters are trying to hold back a rising India,” the UP chief minister said.

Shaheen Bagh targeted
The UP CM said those propping up protesters at Shaheen Bagh stand with J&K terrorists 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Arvind Kejriwal Delhi polls
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp