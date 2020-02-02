Pakistan seeking votes for Arvind Kejriwal, claims UP CM Yogi Adityanath at rally

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is among the party’s star campaigners in the capital, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, he was drawing support from Pakistan. Hitting out at the Shaheen Bagh protesters at a rally in the city, Yogi said they are propped up by those who stand with the terrorists in Kashmir.

He claimed a Pakistan minister has sought support for Kejriwal in the Assembly polls. “If Pakistan wasn’t affected by the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, why would its minister seek support for Kejriwal in the Delhi elections? With the people of Delhi and across the country not falling for their nefarious designs, they have now sought support for Kejriwal,” Yogi told a gathering at the tally in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar.

Accusing the CM of sponsoring the CAA protests in the Capital, Yogi said, “Kejriwal doesn’t want development. He only wants Shaheen Bagh. They (AAP) are depriving the people of rapid rail, clean water and good roads. They’re spending public money on these protests. Biryani is being served to (Shaheen Bagh) protesters. These protests are an attempt to sully India’s image globally.” He said the protests were more against the strong image that India has built globally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi than the citizenship law.“Their (Shaheen Bagh protesters’) ancestors divided the country. They are against ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (One India, Great India)’. These protesters are trying to hold back a rising India,” the UP chief minister said.

Shaheen Bagh targeted

The UP CM said those propping up protesters at Shaheen Bagh stand with J&K terrorists