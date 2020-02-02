Home The Sunday Standard

Union Budget 2020: No more double taxation as budget removes DDT

The government has decided to remove the much-reviled Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) as part of this year’s budget proposals.

Published: 02nd February 2020 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Dividend tax 

The government has decided to remove the much-reviled Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) as part of this year’s budget proposals. Shareholders will now pay normal income-tax on dividend receipts. Currently, the DDT, which is a tax on dividend deducted at source by corporates and paid directly to the government, stands at 20.56 per cent. The direct tax code panel had recommended the move in its report last year.

Officials said the logic behind the move was that DDT was seen as double taxation, where taxes have to be paid at two places: as DDT and then again as income-tax in the hands of earners. At the same time, the existence of the DDT actually means that the burden of tax on holding companies is far higher than the new corporate tax rate of 22 per cent. According to some calculations, it was actually 37 per cent, taking into account surcharges and DDT. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed it as “another bold move, which will further make India an attractive destination for investment,” adding that it would result in a revenue sacrifice of Rs 25,000 crore per annum.

“The move to eliminate the dividend distribution tax and shift to the classical system is a positive move that will simplify the corporate tax regime. Importantly, it will make it easier for foreign investors to claim treaty benefits and foreign tax credits in their home country and enable small shareholders to pay tax on dividends at the usual marginal rates,” said Hitesh D Gajaria, partner and co-head (tax), KPMG India.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Budget 2020 Union Budget Nirmala Sitharaman Dividend Distribution Tax budget
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp