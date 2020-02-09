Delhi Boy is now a star in Marathi Cinema

Express News Service By

Though you may not think it, Ankit Mohan, who has a litany of Marathi films on his resume was born and brought up in Delhi. Originally from Purani Dilli’s Chandni Chowk, Mohan’s first brush with the entertainment industry came via Roadies Season 4, in which he was a contestant. He has since gone on to appear in shows like Ghar Aaja Pardesi, Baseraa, Mahabharat, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin3 and Shobha Somnath Ki. He also essayed the character of Shahid Kapoor’s best friend in Mausam.

However, it is in Marathi cinema that Mohan has made his mark with Farzand and Fateeshikast, both set around Maratha warrior king Shivaji and his soldiers. His next Marathi film Mann Fakira is slated for a March 2020 release, post which Mohan will shoot for his next Marathi film Jungjauhar; also slated for a 2020 release. Jungjauhar is the third instalment in this series of paying tribute to unsung Maratha heroes. Mohan has also signed a Marathi web series on MX Player titled Ek Thi Begum.

“I feel I have a soul connection to Maharashtra. I learnt to speak Marathi and dubbed for myself. I am open to exploring cinema in other languages as well and believe that entertainment should not be bounded by language barriers,” says the actor, who just finished shooting for Zee TV’s Haiwaan. The show has created massive buzz as it is India’s first Sci-Fi series. “I’ve received several offers down south and success in the Marathi industry has given me the confidence that I can entertain audiences irrespective of the language.”