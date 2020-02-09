Exit polls: AAP has finger on Delhi pulse, BJP to better tally, existential crisis for Congress

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: At least 10 exit polls have projected the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to retain power in the national capital, indicating a third consecutive term for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to improve its tally but things look bleak for the Congress.

The average of the 10 exit polls shows the AAP is likely to get 50 seats, the BJP 14 and the Congress a mere one. In 2015, the AAP managed an unprecedented brute majority, winning 67 of the total 70 seats, reducing the BJP to three and the Congress to zero.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Axis gave the maximum seats to the AAP, with the upper range at 68 seats while Times Now and India TV gave the ruling party in Delhi the least with 44 seats.

As for the BJP, the maximum was projected by Sudarshan News at 28 seats while Axis gave it only two seats, less than its current tally. Reacting to the exit polls, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia lauded party workers for their hard work.

“How selfless and strong is the relationship of all of us, this election is the proof of this. We are winning by a huge margin,” he tweeted.

The BJP put up a brave face.

“All these exit polls will fail. BJP will form a government by taking 48 seats in Delhi. Please do not find an excuse to blame EVMs now,” tweeted Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

Many observers termed this assembly election the most divisive, with the BJP leading a high voltage campaign on nationalism and targeting anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh, where women have led the protest for nearly two months now.

The AAP contested on issues such as free water, subsidised power, free bus travel for women and education. They seemed to have worked with a large section of the electorate.

The Kejriwal-led party had hired political strategist Prashant Kishor ahead of the elections to bolster its campaign.

The BJP’s campaign was mainly led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who took out roadshows, rallies and went door to door.

The party also roped in high profile party leaders such as UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The campaign by the Congress, that ruled Delhi for 15 years under former CM Sheila Dikshit, never seemed to take off.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the party would wait for the results on February 11.