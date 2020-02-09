First-time voters choose development, education in Delhi

Ritwika Mitra By

NEW DELHI: “Earlier, studying in government schools used to be seen as a matter of shame. Today, I can proudly say that I studied in a government school,” said a beaming Fiza Khan, a first-time voter in Kalkaji constituency.

“The current government has significantly improved the educational system. However, there are several problems too — poor sanitation level in the areas we live in continues to be a major issue,” said the 19-year-old who is a second-year student at School of Open Learning and a computer teacher.

The formula for good governance is the plank of development and not political polarisation, said a number of first-time voters, as they queued up to exercise their franchise. An improved education system was the expectation of every youngster, said Sushmita Mitra, a college student. “I am excited to vote. This is a big responsibility.” Shahnaz, 20, said she did not feel optimistic about any of the three major parties, “but a choice has to be made.” Commenting upon the communal rhetoric played out during campaigning, she added, “As a Muslim, I felt hurt by the speeches of BJP leaders on Shaheen Bagh protesters. Should leaders not treat all citizens as equals?”

Politicos’ kids queue up

Among the first-time voters were Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son Raihan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s son Pulkit Kejriwal and Congress leader Ajay Maken’s son Aujaswi Maken. Kejriwal’s son Pulkit when asked if his father will be the chief minister again said that whoever people choose will become the CM.