Guru threatens to ‘shoot’ self  if Ganga is not cleaned

The saint also added that if the government means no serious business then the institutions in the name of research to protect environment should be shut down.

DEHRADUN: Haridwar-based spiritual Guru Saint Gopaladas on Friday announced that he will shoot himself dead after 10-days if the state and central governments fail to take steps for cleaning river Ganga and protecting environment and ecology of the state as well as the country. “The governments at the Centre as well in Uttarakhand have forgotten the Holy Ganges and are busy with enjoying power. I will shoot myself dead after 10-days if they fail to take necessary steps for cleaning Ganga and preserving environment and ecology.”

The saint also added that if the government means no serious business then the institutions in the name of research to protect environment should be shut down. “There is no use of big institutions across the country like IITs, Forest Research Institute and Wildlife Institute of India to work and conduct studies for conserving flora and fauna if the government fails to take necessary steps. The government should shut these institutions down,” said Gopaldas.

He also added that he will be following the footsteps of GD Agarwal who died in year 2018 after fasting unto death demanding measures to clean the Ganga river. “I tried to meet the Chief Minister but I was not allowed inside the CM residence. The government is conspiring and has planned a smear campaign against me,” added the saint. Another saint, Sadhvi Padmavati is also fasting to save the Ganga since December 15, 2019.

