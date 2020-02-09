In fear of coronavirus, don’t ostracise people coming from China: Maharashtra government 

SUDHIR SURYAWANSHI By

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra health department issued the precautionary note requesting, ‘not to ostracise people who had come from China in fear of spreading of the deadly coronavirus’. Health minister Rajesh Tope said that their department has been receiving the complaints from the people who returned from China. “These people had been badly treated. They have been outcaste by the society and firms to whom they were working for. These firms were asking all sorts of documents and medical certificates. These people should be reinstated on their respective work. The discrimination should not happen. This is nothing but the pure harassment of the China-returned Indians,” Tope said.

He informed that they checked around 16,000 passengers at the International Airport, Mumbai who flew in from China. He said that people should not believe on rumors. “On social media, the false and half baked information are circulated without any verification. People can eat non-vegetarian food but only precautions should be it should be well cooked. The half baked food should not be eaten. The proper and authenticated information should be shared and circulated. Therefore, the confusions will not happen,” said Tope.

In Maharashtra, a total of 135 suspected passengers, 57 were admitted in hospital and discharged after giving them proper treatment. “In Maharashtra, there is not a single coronavirus patient. Government has taken necessary precautions,” said health department.