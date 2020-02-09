Home The Sunday Standard

New system with AI to boost maritime security

India’s own solution to better maritime awareness and mission planning is maturing with the use of Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics.

Published: 09th February 2020

A commando performs a live demo during DefExpo-2020 in Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  India’s own solution to better maritime awareness and mission planning is maturing with the use of Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics. The Indian assets will be well informed about all kinds of merchants ships, warships, submarines and aircraft around the Indian assets. This system will be the most modern and sophisticated phase of the Maritime Domain Awareness Programme.  

The system is named Trigun and is reaching its most advanced phase. A scientist said, “We will start the third phase of the system in December this year which will be able to sieve out the data of the movement of warships, submarines and aircraft of more than 20 years.

Third phase, planned between 2020 and 2024, will have integrated Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics and will have a integrated naval common operational picture. The running second phase is Indian maritime situational awareness system ending in March 2020. This will develop a capability to point any change or predict of a future response related to Indian maritime.  

The Trigun System has been designed and developed indigenously by the Centre for Artifical Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) functioning under the DRDO aimed to enhance battlespace transparency with better network-centric warfare tools riding on high-speed data communication systems and their integration. 

It has the capability to collect data about the all kinds of civil and military vessel, submarines and aircraft and then the information is collated in special nodes. The outcome of analysed information and the observations can then be shared with the Indian navy’s warships, submarines and aircraft through the indigenous satellite, told the scientist working on the system. This sophistication has been incremental part of the Maritime Domain Awareness Programme. 

Benefits of new system
Planning missions with more clarity can  help in better awareness even during fog of war. First Phase was completed in 2012, second phase will be done March 2020.

