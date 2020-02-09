Priyanka Gandhi to visit Varanasi, second time in a month

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit PM Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday to participate in Guru Ravidas birth anniversary celebrations. During the day-long visit, she will participate in the celebrations at Sri Guru Ravidas Janamsthan Mandir. This will be the second visit of the Congress general secretary in charge of east UP in a month’s time. She had visited Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus on January 10 and met students and civil society members who were jailed for two weeks for protesting against the CAA.

Priyanka had met the family members of Sagir, a nine-year-old boy who died in a stampede following police lathi-charge during the anti-CAA protests. She is focusing on building the party in Uttar Pradesh keeping in mind the 2022 elections and has been regularly holding meetings with party workers.