Voters on outskirts say local issues biggest influence in Delhi polls

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: Better public transport, smooth roads and clean drinking water – the outskirts of the national capital on Saturday exercised their democratic right strictly keeping in mind local issues which plague them. Voters of North West Delhi which comprises of 10 Assembly seats – Rithala, Mundka, Nangloi Jat, Rohini, Mangol Puri, Kirari, Bawana, Narela, Badli and Sultanpur Majra claimed that the winners will have to sweat it out to resolve some long pending issues. “Some work has been done, mainly related to roads. Five years ago they were in really bad shape and became worse during monsoons… I had to skip college whenever it rained. But now the situation has improved. Work is left in the lanes though,” Jasbir Singh of Rithala stated.

For those living in dingy lanes overflowing drains and poor sewer connection remain concerns. Many raised the issue of no new connection of tap water while some complained of poor quality drinking water in the area. “The MLA did nothing regarding sewer connection. Water quality has deteriorated as well. Freebies are welcome but those don’t solve our problems. Free bus rides are helpful to those who travel daily.

So far, there has been nothing for home-makers,” said Mrinalini Sharma, a home-maker from Nangloi. Residents appreciate government's efforts on improving health and education sectors but raised the issue of poor connectivity. “We are far from central Delhi. It’s convenient to travel there for those who own vehicles. But the government has to work improving public transport. More buses need to deployed and metro connectivity has to be improved,” said Savitri.