Celiac disease more common in North India as compared to Southern, Eastern regions

NEW DELHI: Celiac disease, a genetic autoimmune disorder, which is non-curable is seen more often in northern India as compared to the south or north-eastern areas, according to doctors at AIIMS.

“The northern belt is more inclined towards consuming wheat which is a part of their staple diet and the main reason behind the disease. Wheat, which has gluten causes indigestion and leads to celiac,” said Dr Anoop Saraya, HOD, Department of Gastroenterology, AIIMS.

AIIMS, New Delhi is the main centre for research in celiac disease not only in India but the whole of Asia. A special clinic for patients with celiac disease is organised every Thursday afternoon. “Currently, we have 1,300 patients with celiac disease registered with the special clinic. A study is being conducted on them to understand the disease better,” Saraya added.Based on two population oriented studies, approximately 60-80 lakh Indians are expected to have the disease.

“Earlier there was no possibility to detect celiac because no kit was available. Now it is available, yet the process of identifying a patient with celiac is very difficult. It can occur at any age from children to adults. Patients who face diarrhoea are first taken for anti-TTG test and then a biopsy is done to get a clearer picture,” said, Dr Govind Makharia, Department of Gastroenterology, AIIMS.The disease has no medication and therefore doctors claimed prevention and awareness is the only medium to control celiac.

A genetic disorder Symptoms among:

Children

Persistent diarrhoea or constipation

Pale, fatty, foul-smelling stools

Weight loss

Vomiting

No growth of height

Abdominal bloating and pain

Adults