Home The Sunday Standard

Chandigarh Diary: Second medical college to come up in city

A new medical college will come up in Chandigarh, the second such institution in the city after the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.

Published: 16th February 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

doctors

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

Time to smell the roses

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and the tourism department will hold a three-day Rose Festival beginning February 28 at the Rose Garden in the city.

It was decided that the event would be a plastic-free festival. Cultural programmes, including competition for children, youth and senior citizens, such as flower and rangoli competition, brass and pipe band competition,  competition of neighbourhoods maintained by RWAs, painting, photography, floral hat competition, folk dance and quiz.

Food stalls, exhibitions of art and craft and cultural programmes will be organised at the Sector 17 plaza. 

Second medical college to come up

A new medical college will come up in Chandigarh, the second such institution in the city after the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.

The college will have two branches — one at the existing Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 (GMSH-16) from where the college and other facilities like the hostels, administrative wing will operate, and another at Sarangpur in which additional classrooms will be run.

The Chandigarh administration is planning to soon send a proposal in this regard to the central government for its approval. The administration expects to get the nod  for setting up the medical institution quickly. 

City administration renames eight places

The Chandigarh Administration has notified new names for eight places in the city. Now, Manimajra will be known as Sector 13, Industrial Area Phase I renamed as Business & Industrial Park I.

While Industrial Area Phase II and Industrial Area Phase III are Business & Industrial Park II and Business & Industrial Park III. Sarangpur Institutional area will be known as Sector 12 (West).

Dhanas including Milk Colony, Rehabilitation Colony will be Sector 14 (West), Maloya and Dadu Majra will be Sector 39 (West), and Pocket 8 below Vikas Marg is Sector 56 (West).

Paid parking at three sectors

For the first time, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has introduced paid parking at the parking lots in Sector 8, 9 and 10 which will be managed by the staff of the Red Cross Society of Panchkula and the district child welfare department.

Motorists will be charged Rs 5 for two-wheelers and Rs 10 for four-wheelers. In 2018, the municipal corporation had introduced paid parking for two days but rolled it back as residents and political parties opposed it.

The new arrangement was done after vehicles were parked in a haphazard manner in these markets and on roads as well. Police had to tow away such vehicles.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandigarh medical colleges Chandigarh
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp