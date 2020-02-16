Chandigarh Diary: Second medical college to come up in city

Harpreet Bajwa By

Time to smell the roses

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and the tourism department will hold a three-day Rose Festival beginning February 28 at the Rose Garden in the city.

It was decided that the event would be a plastic-free festival. Cultural programmes, including competition for children, youth and senior citizens, such as flower and rangoli competition, brass and pipe band competition, competition of neighbourhoods maintained by RWAs, painting, photography, floral hat competition, folk dance and quiz.

Food stalls, exhibitions of art and craft and cultural programmes will be organised at the Sector 17 plaza.

Second medical college to come up

A new medical college will come up in Chandigarh, the second such institution in the city after the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.

The college will have two branches — one at the existing Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 (GMSH-16) from where the college and other facilities like the hostels, administrative wing will operate, and another at Sarangpur in which additional classrooms will be run.

The Chandigarh administration is planning to soon send a proposal in this regard to the central government for its approval. The administration expects to get the nod for setting up the medical institution quickly.

City administration renames eight places

The Chandigarh Administration has notified new names for eight places in the city. Now, Manimajra will be known as Sector 13, Industrial Area Phase I renamed as Business & Industrial Park I.

While Industrial Area Phase II and Industrial Area Phase III are Business & Industrial Park II and Business & Industrial Park III. Sarangpur Institutional area will be known as Sector 12 (West).

Dhanas including Milk Colony, Rehabilitation Colony will be Sector 14 (West), Maloya and Dadu Majra will be Sector 39 (West), and Pocket 8 below Vikas Marg is Sector 56 (West).

Paid parking at three sectors

For the first time, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has introduced paid parking at the parking lots in Sector 8, 9 and 10 which will be managed by the staff of the Red Cross Society of Panchkula and the district child welfare department.

Motorists will be charged Rs 5 for two-wheelers and Rs 10 for four-wheelers. In 2018, the municipal corporation had introduced paid parking for two days but rolled it back as residents and political parties opposed it.

The new arrangement was done after vehicles were parked in a haphazard manner in these markets and on roads as well. Police had to tow away such vehicles.