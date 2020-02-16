Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi to get museums at two heritage sites

The tapering tower of Gothic design was renamed to Ajeetgarh in 1972 on the 25th anniversary of Indian freedom to honour Indian martyrs.

Published: 16th February 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Qudsia Bagh near Kashmiri Gate ISBT

Qudsia Bagh near Kashmiri Gate ISBT

NEW DELHI:  To attract more visitors to two less popular heritage sites associated with the revolt of 1857 —Indian freedom struggle — in the national capital, the state archaeology department SAD has planned to set up two museums at Mutiny Memorial in Kamala Nehru Ridge and Qudsia Bagh near Kashmiri Gate Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT).

A gallery narrating the stories of Indian freedom struggle and freedom fighters is proposed at the 19th-century memorial standing in the heart of the ridge near Hindu Rao Hospital.

At Qudsia Bagh, the department wants a museum to honour leading women of Delhi and other states.

Mutiny Memorial in Kamala
Nehru Ridge | Express

Mutiny Memorial, now known as Jitgarh or Ajeetgarh (Place of the unvanquished) was raised in 1863 to commemorate soldiers and officers of Delhi Field Force (including fighters of Indian origin), who were killed during a struggle with Indian sepoys in 1857.

The tapering tower of Gothic design was renamed to Ajeetgarh in 1972 on the 25th anniversary of Indian freedom to honour Indian martyrs.

Qudsia Bagh, a garden-palace complex, was built in 1748 for Qudsia Begum, wife of 12th Mughal emperor Muhammad Shah Rangeela.

It was located outside Kashmiri Gate in the north of the old city — Shahjahanabad. Majority of the portion was destroyed during the rebellion of 1857.

A senior official of Delhi government confirmed that plans are afoot to create museums in north Delhi at two historical places for which an expert agency could be roped in.

“The facility at the commemorative tower in the ridge could be developed on the lines of partition museum in Amritsar. Possibilities are being explored and it should be an open gallery because we can’t build any structure at the site. It is going to be a challenge as the area has significant population of monkeys,” he said.       

The museum at the 18th-century garden will be housed in the surviving Baradari (12-door pavilion), which is a blend of Persian and British architecture, where restoration work is currently being carried out.

“The museum at Qudsia Bagh will be the first of its kind in the national capital. It will feature exhibits and other artefacts depicting the life of women especially the leading residents of Delhi. We will soon start working on the proposal and consultation with experts,” said the official, aware of the development.

Project in the pipeline

An official of the Delhi government confirmed that plans are afoot to create separate museums in north Delhi at two historical places for which an expert agency could be roped in for it.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi museums Delhi heritage sites
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp