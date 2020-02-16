Home The Sunday Standard

Engineering passion on downswing, desire to become doctor is new fad

The JEE (Main) is organised twice a year while NEET, the test for admission into medical colleges, is held once a year.

Published: 16th February 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI:  If the number of students showing interest in seeking admission in the country’s engineering colleges is any indication, then the great Indian fetish to become an engineer is on the downswing.

The dream to become a doctor is the new fad. Data compiled by the National Testing Agency that organizes entrance tests for engineering and medical colleges shows that while 8.69 lakh students had registered for the first JEE Main this year, the number was nearly 16 lakh for NEET, scheduled to be held in May.

The JEE (Main) is organised twice a year while NEET, the test for admission into medical colleges, is held once a year.

“Despite the JEE-Main being conducted twice, there has been a decline of nearly 33 per cent in candidates interested to get into engineering colleges since 2014 while there has been a surge of about 140 per cent in those who are keen to get into medical colleges,” pointed out Prerna Samarth, a Mumbai based high education consultant.

Statistics show that the engineering vs medical trend began to change in the last six years. In 2014, the number of students who took entrance tests for admission in engineering colleges was 12.90 lakh while medical aspirants numbered only 6.16 lakh, more than double. 

But in subsequent years the gap began to narrow and two years back, the number of students wanting admission in medical colleges surpassed engineering hopefuls. Data for this year shows the change in preference has turned a full circle, with double the number of medical aspirants. 

“This is because the engineering sector has probably gone bust with a huge gap in supply and demand and low quality of training imparted in most engineering college,” said Amit Gupta, who trains students to crack the NEET examination in Kota.

“The opportunities for medical aspirants, on the other hand, have immensely increased and while it is still tough to secure an MBBS seat in India, it’s not as difficult as it was 10 years ago. Also, doctors have an added advantage of self-employment later, something that engineers don’t,” he added.

Gupta’s assertion is supported by figures. The number of MBBS seats increased by nearly 48 per cent since 2014-15.

It was 54,348 six years back, which reached 80,312 in 2019-20. It is expected to go up further in the coming session. The data by the All-India Council for Technical Education shows that the total intake in B Tech and B E programmes has gone down from over 17.3 lakh to 13 lakh in the same period.

“The quality of engineering education is a concern. We have taken several initiatives to ensure that a majority of engineers are employable,” said AICTE chairman Anil  Sahasrabudhe.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medical colleges in India JEE NEET Engineering colleges
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp