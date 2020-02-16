Home The Sunday Standard

India - Turkey relations: Ties strained over Kashmir issue but not ‘sour’

Experts say that the government’s decision may have strained some diplomatic ties but relations are far from sour.

Published: 16th February 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Flags of India and Turkey

Flags of India and Turkey (Photos | PTI, AP)

NEW DELHI:  Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday became the latest to speak against the government’s decision to repeal Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

Experts say that the government’s decision may have strained some diplomatic ties but relations are far from sour.

“It was natural that some countries have reacted the way they have. I am sure the government also expected some backlash from some countries and were prepared to handle the situation,” a research scholar from the Indian Council for World Affairs said.

ALSO READ: 'Don't interfere in India's internal affairs' - MEA rejects Turkish President's Kashmir remark

Apart from Pakistan and China, countries like Malaysia and Turkey have been fiercely critical of the BJP government’s decision to repeal Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and divide the state into two union territories. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has more than once voiced his opinion against the government’s decision, including at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

“The reaction to Malaysia’s criticism was seen in the commerce ministry notification of placing palm oil on the restricted items list. In my opinion, it also evinced the intended reaction from Malaysia. Mahathir’s silence on Kashmir issue in the joint press conference with Pakistan PM Imran Khan was evidence of him mellowing down,” a post-doctoral research fellow on international relations from the JNU said. Mahathir later said that Malaysia was too small a country to retaliate.

ALSO READ: 'Kashmir issue close to both Turkey, Pakistan'

India, Turkey have enjoyed good bilateral relations over decades but have also seen tensions due to the Turkey government’s constant support to Pakistan on various issues.

Last year, India strongly condemned the unilateral Turkish military action in Syria and urged Ankara to exercise restraint.

“Strain on relations is not always seen through or solved by diplomacy. As we have seen in the case with Malaysia, there are other ways to deal with it. I think India has dealt with the situation well. Though relations might be temporarily strained by the developments, the far-fetching consequences on bilateral ties with countries like Turkey and Malaysia will be close to none,” the JNU researcher said.

A former diplomat, who did not wish to be named, said that apart from Malaysia and Turkey, there has been resistance to events of August 5 but without far-reaching consequences.

“For instance, there have been city councils in the US which have passed resolutions against the Kashmir situation but that will not have any bearing on Indo-US ties,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Turkey relations Turkey India Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp