Home The Sunday Standard

Tokyo-bound wrestler Bajrang takes meditation lessons from Sadhguru

With the Olympics less than five months away, Bajrang’s foreign coach, Shako Bentinidis, is taking no chances and has turned towards Sadhguru’s meditation technique to improve his concentration. 

Published: 16th February 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Punia’s coach says the wrestler tends to lose concentration during bouts

Bajrang Punia’s coach says the wrestler tends to lose concentration during bouts

CHENNAI: Concentration is not something athletes can afford to lose. With more than a billion hopes resting on his shoulders to help India earn their first-ever Olympic gold in wrestling, medal hope Bajrang Punia is bound to feel the pressure.

With the Olympics less than five months away, Bajrang’s foreign coach, Shako Bentinidis, is taking no chances and has turned towards Sadhguru’s meditation technique to improve his concentration. 

“Bajrang is a world-class wrestler but tends to lose concentration during bouts, conceding points,” Bentinidis said from Greece. 

“During our training camp in Azerbaijan, I started teaching him meditation. He practises Isha Kriya meditation taught by Sadhguru every day before the morning and evening training sessions. He also meditates during spare time and it has started reflecting in his performance. He has become a lot calmer and composed now,” said the Greek-born Georgian coach, who is learning this form of meditation for the last two years. 

Bajrang and 74kg weight category wrestler Jitender headed to Azerbaijan soon after pocketing a 65kg gold in the Rome Ranking Series last month.

The duo underwent a three-week training programme in the country under the guidance of Bentinidis ahead of the Asian Championships scheduled in New Delhi from February 18 to 23.

Another aspect the coach is trying to improve is his ward’s leg defence. “He might have won the gold in Rome but I am not satisfied. With only five months remaining for the Games, he needs to work on those aspects to fulfil the dreams of crores of Indians.”The Haryana wrestler had already qualified for the Tokyo Games after bagging the bronze in the World Championships held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan in September last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wrestler Bajrang Sadhguru Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp