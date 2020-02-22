Home The Sunday Standard

'Modi a versatile genius': SC judge Justice Arun Mishra's high praise for PM raises eyebrows

Justice Mishra said India is a responsible and most friendly member of the international community under the 'stewardship' of Modi.

Published: 22nd February 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 07:59 AM

PM Narendra Modi (L) and Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra

PM Narendra Modi (L) and Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra

NEW DELHI: Heaping  high praise on PM Narendra Modi, Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra on Saturday described Modi as an “internationally acclaimed visionary” and a “versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally.”

Justice Mishra, the third most senior judge, was speaking at an international judicial conference in the presence of the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and a galaxy of judges from at least 20 countries.

“India is a responsible and most friendly member of the international community under the stewardship of internationally acclaimed, visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is committed to constitutional obligations and dedicated to a peaceful and secure world, free from terrorism. We thank the versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally, Narendra Modi, for providing us inspiring thoughts which would act as a catalyst in initiating the deliberations, and setting the agenda for the conference,” Justice Mishra said.

Many members of the judiciary were not impressed with the high praise of the PM by a senior apex court judge. A retired high court judge said: “Personal opinions of judges shouldn’t come forward in such a gathering where judges not only from the top court but also from the high courts were in full attendance. This sends a wrong message.” “The desire for post-retirement jobs is adversely affecting impartiality of the judiciary,” the judge added.

PM Modi lauds  SC verdict on women in Army 

Judges from over 20 countries are attending the two-day conference. Both the Pand the Law Minister referred to the opening up of women in the defence services and complimented the recent Supreme Court judgment, which gave women Army officers the right to permanent commission and command postings.
“Today, after 70 years of independence, the participation of women in elections is at the highest level ever. For the first time in India, the enrolment of girls in educational institutions is more than the boys.

This is on account of successful programmes such as beti bachao, beti padhao,” Modi said.In an apparent reference to Ayodhya issue, PM Modi said: “1.3 billion Indians had wholeheartedly accepted some critical judgments. These judgments were the subject of global discussion and several apprehensions were expressed about the consequences of these judgments.”

Compliments flow

Complimenting PM Narendra Modi and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for doing away with 1,500 obsolete laws, Justice Arun Mishra said India is a responsible and most friendly member of the international community

