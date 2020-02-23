Bharat Rang Mahotsav takes its final bow

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: With top-notch plays and large audiences, the 21st edition of theatre festival Bharat Rang Mahotsav, organised by National School of Drama, came to a close with a grand ceremony on Friday at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium.



A Manipuri play, titled Laiembigee Ishei (Song of the Nymphs), directed by Ratan Thiyam was also performed at the event.

The play focuses on the need to protect our indigenous community from the modern times we live in. It stresses how culture and tradition are the most important elements which connect us to our ancestors, earth, sun, moon, sky, forest and water. The chief guest at the closing ceremony was veteran theatre drector and actor Rudraprasad Sengupta.



He said, “I would like to acclaim NSD for the very successful organisation of this 21-day festival in Delhi and five other cities. I must say that the audience has enjoyed the plays staged, appreciated them and thought over them afterward.”

Along with the acclaimed plays featured in the fest, the audience also enjoyed directors’ meets wherein the craft of storytelling was finely narrated by acclaimed directors. The youth forum, Advitiya from NSD, which showcased performances by budding actors from the institute was also a hit among the audiences.



“The plays performed in this fest leave us with fresh breath, and a lot to think about and evolve. As we end this year’s festival today, I would like to thank all the students, participants & the NSD family who had worked together to make this event successful,” said Dr Arjun Deo Charan, Acting Chairman, NSD, during his closing remarks at the festival’s closing ceremony.