CAA stir: Open and shut case at Shaheen Bagh roads

Published: 23rd February 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 08:45 AM

Regular commuting resumed briefly on road number 9 at Shaheen Bagh after the barricades were removed for some time. (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Raising hopes that the Shaheen Bagh imbroglio could well be on its last legs, protesters on Saturday removed barricades on road number 9, Kalindi Kunj, an arterial road next to the protest site connecting the national capital to Noida. However, a few fleeting moments of relief for commuters was all that it turned out to be, with the barricades soon rolled back and the road closed again.

“Though a section of protesters had opened road number 9 at Shaheen Bagh, it was closed again by another group of demonstrators,” RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Southeast), said. Some protesters said the Delhi Police will decide if traffic movement could be allowed to resume on the stretch, and, if so, to what extent. However, one of the protesters said, “Some policemen were seen removing the barricades. However, there’s no clarity from their side yet (if traffic movement would resume).

However, the Mahamaya Flyover, Kalindi Kunj, which connects Noida to Delhi, continues to be blocked. Protesters were clearly at odds over the removal of barricades.

While one group cleared them, another put them back claiming they won’t allow normal traffic movement to resume till safety is ensured for protesters.

Earlier in the day, advocate Sadhana Ramachandran, one of the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors, met the protesters for another round of talks. “We are here to talk about roads and let’s stick to it. We are not saying that Shaheen Bagh should dismantle. Let’s get that very clear. Shaheen Bagh kayam rahe (Let Shaheen Bagh remain),” she said.

