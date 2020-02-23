Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s kin Krishna Bose passes away at 89

Express News Service By

KOLKATA: Academic-turned-politician Krishna Bose died on Saturday due to age-related ailments. She was 89. Bose, the former Trinamool Congress MP from the Jadavpur constituency, was unwell for quite some time, family sources said. She was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time. She suffered her second stroke a few days ago and was admitted to the ICU,” her son Sumantra said. She was married to Sisir Kumar Bose, nephew of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Though Bose started in active politics as a member of the Congress, she was close to Mamata Banerjee and switched sides when the Trinamool was formed. “I lost someone respected, loved & admired by me,” said Banerjee.