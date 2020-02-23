Ranchi Diary: One month of city's 'Shaheen Bagh', budget session and more

Home The Sunday Standard

At least 30 Jharkhand workers, who went to Oman for work, are stuck there as their visas lapsed and they have no money to return home.

The first budget session of the newly formed Hemant Soren Government will be held at the new Assembly building in Ranchi.

Budget session in new Assembly building 

The first budget session of the newly formed Hemant Soren government will be held at the new Assembly building in Ranchi. During a meeting to review preparations, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto directed officials for numbering the gates at the new Assembly campus so that the entry and exit of lawmakers and officials is carried out hassle-free. In the new Assembly building, there will be four gates and the directions have been issued by the Speaker for deployment of adequate number of security personnel and officials at four gates.

One-month of Ranchi’s ‘Shaheen Bagh’ 

The anti-CAA protest, which was launched outside Ranchi’s Haj House on January 18 on the lines of Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, successfully completed one month without any interruption on Tuesday. Exactly a month since the protest began, the place has a huge canopy that provides shade to the protesting women, a kitchen where meals are prepared, and a dedicated office where the organisers answer the media person's queries. The presence of protesters has grown manifold in the past one month. It includes women from different age groups and walks of life, who have garnered the courage and motivation to become a part of the protest and aggressively campaign against the CAA. Ranchi has witnessed several peaceful protests against CAA and NRC. 

Jharkhand labourers stuck in Oman

At least 30 Jharkhand workers, who went to Oman for work, are stuck there as their visas lapsed and they have no money to return home. They have sought help from the Indian government through social media. The message posted stated that the company in which they are working has stopped their payments and are locked in a room and getting threats. Workers hailing from Bokaro, Giridih, Hazaribagh and Koderma were hired by a contractor to work at Muscat in Oman in 2017. CM Hemant Soren has appealed to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar for help through Twitter.

CCL to brighten 1,500 homes with solar power 

In an attempt to brighten the lives of rural masses, the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) has planned to install solar units of 1,500 households in five villages around the Amrapali project in Chatra district of Jharkhand. Officials claimed that the CCL, under its under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme, has issued a tender for the commissioning of 1,500 household solar light units for villages affected by the project. CCL has developed its strategic CSR policy with the main objectives to improve the quality of life of the people living in and around the command areas. The CSR policy has given special emphasis on triple bottom line – social, economic and environmental initiatives — to make it sustainable.

