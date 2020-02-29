Home The Sunday Standard

L&T ready to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya for free, say VHP leaders

Sources said international vice president of the VHP and general secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Shree Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, was in touch with L&T officials.

Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File photo | AFP)

LUCKNOW: With preparations underway for the long-awaited Ram temple in Ayodhya, construction giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has offered to carry out the design and construction of the temple.

As per highly placed sources, the construction company has expressed its desire to execute all technical and construction projects related to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Moreover, the company has offered to undertake the execution of the project without charging any fee.

“It would not sign any contract for this work,” said a senior VHP leader on the condition of anonymity. The sources also claimed that international vice president of the VHP and general secretary of the Board of Trustees of the newly set-up Shree Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, had been in touch with L&T officials.

READ| Ayodhya dispute: The unlikelihood of Kalyan Singh’s collusion

While the Board of Trustees are likely to hold their second meeting in Ayodhya in the first week of March to decide the date for commencing, RM Veerappan, senior designer of L&T, is likely to represent the
company whenever the board would invite officials for a formal meeting, said the sources.

“A final decision over roping in an agency to carry out technical and construction work of the Ram temple will be taken at the board of trustees meeting,” said Champat Rai.

The Ram temple will be built on a 67-acre land in Ayodhya. The 270-feet-long temple will be constructed in Nagara style, the prominent architecture genre followed by Vaishnavites of North India.  

“The Nagara style has been selected because the original Ram temple before it was demolished was also in this style,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, a senior member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and a disciple of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of the temple trust.

The two-storey temple’s design has been conceived in such a manner that it will be constructed using stone slabs. No cement or iron will be used.

