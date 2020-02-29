Home The Sunday Standard

Senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh appointed as new Mumbai Police Commissioner

The 1988-batch IPS officer, was posted as the chief of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) before he replaced outgoing Sanjay Barve, who retired on Saturday.

Published: 29th February 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

New Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh

New Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File Photo| ANI)

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau chief Param Bir Singh, who recently gave a clean chit to NCP leader Ajit Pawar in alleged irrigation scam, has been posted as the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Saturday.

The 1988 batch IPS officer, Param Bir Singh had served as the ACB chief and former Thane police commissioner. He replaced Sanjay Barve who retires on Saturday. Barve was given twice three-month extension as Mumbai Police commissioner, one by erstwhile chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and later by incumbent chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted that Param Bir Singh has been appointed as the Mumbai Police commissioner.

pic.twitter.com/NXN6xy3KZe

Param Bir Singh, as ACB chief had recently filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court -- that dealt with PILs alleging that the agency was delaying investigation in the case -- stated: " As regards the role of Ajit Pawar, no criminal liability is disclosed during the course of inquiry/ an investigation by the Special Investigation Team [SIT]," the affidavit dated December 2019.

Apart from Param Bir Singh, other two IPS Sadnanad Date, Pune police commissioner K Venketesham, additional DG Rajesh Seth, State CID commissioner Rashmi Sukla, additional DG (law and order ) Hemant Nagrale were a contender for the Mumbai police commissioner post. The Mumbai Police commissioner post is a coveted and prestigious posting among the IPS officers in Maharashtra.

Sources in the government said that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was reluctant to appoint Param Bir Singh as Mumbai CP. However, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar argued that the home ministry comes under the quota of NCP.

“Thus, it is the right of the NCP to choose the IPS officer as per their choice and liking. A few days ago, Parambir Singh had also met the NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak residence through middlemen and since then it was considered the Param Bir Singh would be given the major responsibility” said sources requested anonymity.

As per the government order, Additional DGP (ACB), Bipin K Kumar, the 1990 batch IPS an officer has given the additional charge of ACB.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai police Maharashtra police Mumbai Police commissioner IPS transfer Parambir Singh Sanjay Barve
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp