Senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh appointed as new Mumbai Police Commissioner

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau chief Param Bir Singh, who recently gave a clean chit to NCP leader Ajit Pawar in alleged irrigation scam, has been posted as the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Saturday.

The 1988 batch IPS officer, Param Bir Singh had served as the ACB chief and former Thane police commissioner. He replaced Sanjay Barve who retires on Saturday. Barve was given twice three-month extension as Mumbai Police commissioner, one by erstwhile chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and later by incumbent chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted that Param Bir Singh has been appointed as the Mumbai Police commissioner.

Param Bir Singh, as ACB chief had recently filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court -- that dealt with PILs alleging that the agency was delaying investigation in the case -- stated: " As regards the role of Ajit Pawar, no criminal liability is disclosed during the course of inquiry/ an investigation by the Special Investigation Team [SIT]," the affidavit dated December 2019.

Apart from Param Bir Singh, other two IPS Sadnanad Date, Pune police commissioner K Venketesham, additional DG Rajesh Seth, State CID commissioner Rashmi Sukla, additional DG (law and order ) Hemant Nagrale were a contender for the Mumbai police commissioner post. The Mumbai Police commissioner post is a coveted and prestigious posting among the IPS officers in Maharashtra.

Sources in the government said that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was reluctant to appoint Param Bir Singh as Mumbai CP. However, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar argued that the home ministry comes under the quota of NCP.

“Thus, it is the right of the NCP to choose the IPS officer as per their choice and liking. A few days ago, Parambir Singh had also met the NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak residence through middlemen and since then it was considered the Param Bir Singh would be given the major responsibility” said sources requested anonymity.

As per the government order, Additional DGP (ACB), Bipin K Kumar, the 1990 batch IPS an officer has given the additional charge of ACB.