Farooq Abdullah not interested in challenging PSA detention unless all detainees released

SRI NAGAR: National Conference (NC) president and three-time former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who is under detention and booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), is not interested in challenging his detention in the court of law. Senior NC leader and MP Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi said Abdullah, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, is not interested in challenging his detention in any court – Jammu and Kashmir High Court or Supreme Court.

Eighty-two-year-old Abdullah’s PSA detention was extended for three more months by the administration in December last year.

He was booked under the PSA and formally arrested on September 15. “Abdullah is not in favour of going for any judicial intervention or any other remedy unless everyone detainee is released,” Masoodi said.

He said Abdullah told him that he would like to see all other detainees being freed and only then think of his release.

According to him, Abdullah feels that his detention is not as important as that of Article 370 and J&K’s identity, which has been snatched by the Centre on August 5.

Masoodi said he met Abdullah a few days back at his Gupkar residence, where he under house arrest, and Abdullah was in “high spirits”.

10 ‘overground Hizbul workers’ booked

The J&K Police registered a case against 10 ‘overground workers’ of top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin alias “Jehangir Saroori”, who has been active in Kishtwar district for the past three decades, a police official said. Saroori, the longest surviving terrorist who joined Hizbul in early 1990’s, has evaded arrest and is hiding in Kishtwar.