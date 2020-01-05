JNU agitation takes new turn as scuffles erupt between ABVP and left unity

Express news service By

NEW DELHI: Agitation at JNU against fee hike has taken a new turn with scuffles erupting between ABVP and left unity, with the latter trying to hamper the registration process for the examinations. Videos surfaced on social media, wherein students can be seen involved in a scuffle. It all kicked off after ABVP protested against members of the left unity occupying the Communication and Information System Room (CISR).

The JNUSU appealed to students to boycott the registration process for winter examination in protest against fee hike.

According to JNU admin, in a protest led by JNUSU, the Wi-Fi system of the university was shut down. Earlier on Saturday, JNUSU alleged that president Aishe Ghosh and other students including women were attacked by security guards.

JNUSU said that ABVP vandalised SIS II in campus and claimed that their administration was “using the security as it’s private lumpen army”.

In the statement, JNUSU said that around 6 am near the Communication and Information Services Room, about 40 security guards, wearing masks, switched off the lights and attacked students.

“The JNUSU president was openly slapped by one of the security guards. A woman student was pushed into the bonfire and other women students who were sleeping were stamped over by male security guards. Thereafter, they manhandled and assaulted the students. The behaviour of the security today morning shows how rattled the admin is because of the students unity,” JNUSU said. Meanwhile, ABVP said that they were attacked by “goons” of left unity.

ABVP said that members of the left unity were trying to disrupt the process of registration for the new session and forced a lockdown across centres of the University. “The member students of ABVP protested against left unity’s disruption of the internet today. Following this they were attacked by the members of left unity. Many ABVP members were left injured,” ABVP said in a statement.

Guards ousted students Registration process for the winter semester of JNU started on January 1 and students have started registering by paying the revised hostel charges, according to JNU admin.

They also said that agitators who entered CISR were taken out by security. It said, “some student agitators... Entered the premises of CIS and forcibly evicted the technical staff and turned off servers and power supply plunging the University operations into disarray.”