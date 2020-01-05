Home The Sunday Standard

‘Soleimani plotted terror attacks in India’: Trump on slain military leader

While Trump did not explain what he meant by Iranian terror plots in India, experts believe he was alluding to the February 13, 2012 bomb blast in New Delhi.

Published: 05th January 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Mourners march during the funeral of Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iranbacked militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, in Baghdad; (Below) Protests in Lucknow against the killing.

Mourners march during the funeral of Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iranbacked militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, in Baghdad; (Below) Protests in Lucknow against the killing. (Photo | PTI)

A day after a US drone killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander and intelligence chief Major General Qasem Soleimani in Bagdhad, US President Donald Trump called the slain military commander “the number-one terrorist anywhere in the world” adding he was a threat not only to the US but to countries like India as well.

“Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London,” Trump said in his remarks released by the White House.

While Trump did not explain what he meant by Iranian terror plots in India, experts believe he was alluding to the February 13, 2012 bomb blast in New Delhi in which Israeli diplomat Tal Yehoshua Koren was badly injured. In a modus operandi traced back to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the attackers managed to stick a bomb to the moving car of Koren, who she was on her way to pick her two kids from school, using a magnet.

Koren had to undergo surgery to remove shrapnel from her body. Her driver and two bystanders, too, were injured in the attack. Justifying his order to take down Soleimani, Trump said, “Soleimani has been perpetrating acts of terror to destabilize the Middle East for the last 20 years. What the US did should have been done long ago. A lot of lives would have been saved.”

The Ministry of External Affairs, which issued a nuanced statement on Friday calling for restraint from all sides to deescalate tensions in West Asia, is yet to respond to Trump’s charge. India shares good relations with Iran, which is reeling under US sanctions. New Delhi is also keen on Iran’s upcoming Chabahar Port which it hopes will give it access to oil and gas resources in Iran and central Asian countries.

Thousands mourn Soleimani and Muhandis

Thousands of Iraqis chanting “Death to America” on Saturday mourned Soleimani and Muhandis. The mourners were joined by Iranian PM Adel Abdel Mahdi.

The coffins were first brought to a revered Shiite shrine in Baghdad’s Kadhimiya district. The dignitaries then accompanied the coffins into the Green Zone for an official ceremony.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Soleimani Soleimani death US Iran ties donald trump
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp