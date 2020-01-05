Two Lodi-era monuments to be made available for cultural events

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Two Lodi-era monuments — Gol Gumbad near Nizamuddin and Bada Lao Ka Gumbad in Vasant Vihar — in the national capital will be available to corporate entities to hold ‘small’ cultural events soon. Both heritage structures have been adopted by a private company under the ‘adopt a heritage’ scheme, which will redevelop the open space around the buildings for a seating arrangement and a stage for performances.

Senior officials, aware of the development, said the state archaeology department (SAD) of the Delhi government had already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ResBird Technologies group and civil work has also begun at Gol Gumbad. “The two sites will serve as venues for small cultural gatherings by corporate like baithak (musical performances) or Dastangoi (storytelling). Space for 50-60 people will be created. The programmes will be held under the supervision of the archaeology department, which will also make bookings,” said the official.

The charges for the venue booking have not been finalised yet but the officials said that it might be nominal in the beginning and could be increased subsequently according to the response. “Revenue generated through the booking charges will be used for the restoration and conservation of the buildings. The private company will maintain the site and provide all civic amenities such as water, toilets, food stalls, greenery, and signages using its CSR funding after approval from the authority.

It will not be allowed to touch the monument,” said the official. Vikas Maloo, head of the SAD, said the company would soon improve illumination at Gol Gumbad and create an amphitheatre at Bada Lao Ka Gumbad. “At Gol Gumbad, tourists will be using the toilet of the adjoining church. Its management has agreed and in return, the company will upgrade and maintain them.

In addition to this, adequate arrangements for potable water, a deck for performances, and food court are being planned to make these buildings lively and attract persons interested in city’s cultural history,” he said. Maloo said that the department was also contemplating to charge ‘entry fee’ from visitors coming to these sites. “At a later stage, they may be made ticketed monuments, which will also help in revenue generation,” he said.

Gol Gumbad Constructed during Lodi rule, this large-domed tomb is made of rubble masonry with a fine coating of plaster. It has no decorative features on its external surface, devoid of any ornamentation apart from a crafted stone jali in an octagonal pattern.

Located on Lodi Road-Lala Lajpat Rai Marg intersection, it has a central arched opening on each side

Bara Lao Ka Gumbad Adorned with blue glazed tile, this tomb in a garden, which was laid during Tughlaq period, now known as DDA park in Vasant Vihar, was encroached till 2010. Little is known about its history and who had commissioned it. It contains remains of a mosque, water channel, and another structure known as the ‘baradari’.