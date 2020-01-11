Home The Sunday Standard

AAP launches campaign song 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' for Delhi Assembly polls

Based on the campaign slogan ‘Ache Bete Paanch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal’, the two-minute song was the top trending topic on social media.

Published: 11th January 2020 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

AAP

Created in-house by Bollywood music composer Vishal Dadlani, the song in short, highlights the various welfare schemes.

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday launched its election campaign song ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’.

Launched by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the presence of senior party leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Atishi and Pankaj Gupta, the song speaks about the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s doggedness in making the lives of Delhi’s people easy. The song will be taken to corners of the city with party cadre holding street performances in markets, localities and places with high footfall to make it popular among the voters. 

Created in-house by Bollywood music composer Vishal Dadlani, the song in short, highlights the various welfare schemes like free water and electricity, revamp in public schools and health infrastructure implemented by their government in the last five years. 

Dadlani, who has been a star campaigner for the party in the past elections, started a donation challenge where social media users were asked to sing the chorus and post it on Twitter, in response the music 
composer will donate Rs 100 to the party.  Addressing party workers, Sisodia said the song represented the “voice of the people”.  

AAP files vandalism complaint to EC  

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday filed a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi about people vandalising its hoardings in Rajendra Nagar Assembly Constituency allegedly at the behest of “the rival political party”. In the complaint, AAP urged the Chief Electoral Officer to take cognisance of the complaint and address it immediately.

