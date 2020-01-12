Mandatory GST for Bihu cultural events triggers furore

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: It will now be mandatory for artistes in Assam to pay 18 per cent GST from their earnings at Bihu cultural events. The move is alleged to be a ‘punishment’ for their participation in the agitation against the CAA. The GST authority has issued a direction to Bihu committees to make all transactions, including payments, through cheques.

The artistes are fuming. “As per the directive, singers like me, who perform at Bihu functions, will be paid through cheques. When we deposit the cheques in the banks, GST will be deducted. We perform as a team that has musicians, sound engineers, drivers, helpers etc. So, some 20-25 families earn a living from my programmes. How will they run their families?” asked singer Bipin Chawdang. “The government is trying to take revenge against the artistes for anti-CAA protests .”

Bihu committees sought exemption from GST purview. “Bihu is our ‘national festival’, so Bihu stages should be exempted. We’ve nothing to say if GST is collected from professional artistes who perform at big events,” said Kailas Sarma, advisor, Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani.