Maradu flats: Emotions peak as former homes turn to rubble

Shibu BS By

KOCHI: Tensions peaked as seconds ticked away after the first siren went off at 10.40 am on Saturday. The stage had been set for the first phase of Maradu high-rise demolitions. Conflicting emotions ran through the sizeable crowd that had gathered to witness the incident unprecedented in the history of the state.



While a section of the gathering was excited at the prospect of catching a glimpse of the spectacular collapse of the towering structures, there were others - relatives and friends of the former occupants of the sky-rises being razed to the ground - who were visibly saddened at the turn of events. The onlookers also included those who justified the demolition as a logical conclusion and the price those responsible for tweaking the laws should be made to pay.



ALSO READ | Explainer: What is Maradu flat demolition controversy, who is involved and why



Hours before the controlled implosion, people vied for every inch of space to catch the spectacle of a demolition. Loud cheers were heard when the buildings collapsed. For 23-year-old Amal who was seen talking to his friend about the controlled implosion thought it was a “superb sight”.



The scene of destruction also became a background for many selfies. As the cheers and dust settled, many nearby residents scurried to check the condition of their own houses, but were prevented by the cops on duty until 1 pm. “By God’s grace, there were no major damages to my home. We were really worried,” said a relieved Hari on reaching his house near the now-collapsed Alfa Serene.



ALSO READ: People from far and wide pour in to witness Maradu flat demolition



The demolition also became a topic of some serious discussions. “My question is that whether the CRZ norms are applicable for Kerala only? There are many buildings near the water bodies all over India. The law should be the same for all the states. Courts should order to demolish all such buildings,” said Tony Mathew, an Infopark employee.



While the discussions and cheers continued among the spectators, the TNIE team got a call from one of the former occupants of a flat in Holy Faith H20. “Is everything over ?” she asked. When our photographer said yes, what we heard from the other end was a sob. “we can’t celebrate. For most of us, the flats were not mere structures, they were like a baby to us..”