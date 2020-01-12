Meghalaya CM Cornered Sangma says will expedite Citizenship Act

Express News Service By

GUWAHATI: Facing criticism for the flip-flop by his party on the CAA, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the state government had decided to expedite the process of implementation of amended Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

The MRSSA will be a replica of Inner Line Permit, is a travel document which a non-native is required to carry while he or she is traveling to Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. It permits stay for a limited period.

Once MRSSA is implemented, an outsider, willing to visit and stay in Meghalaya for more than 24 hours, will be required to register himself or herself in the same manner by furnishing necessary documents to the government.

Sangma said the state would continue to remain protected under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution even after the MRSSA’s implementation. While Sangma has been critical of CAA, his sister and Tura MP Agatha Sangma voted in favour of CAB.