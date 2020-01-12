Home The Sunday Standard

Politicos reconcile with Article 370 loss, say time to look ahead

Former deputy chief minister and Democratic Nationalist Party president Ghulam Hassan Mir said it was time to move beyond Article 370.

Published: 12th January 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

A CRPF jawan frisks a man riding a scooter at the Naseem Bagh area in Srinagar | PTI

A CRPF jawan frisks a man riding a scooter at the Naseem Bagh area in Srinagar | PTI

SRINAGAR: Five months after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcation of the state into two Union territories by the Centre, mainstream political leaders in the Valley are talking of moving beyond Article 370 and basing their politics on the demand for restoration of statehood to J&K and protection of the rights of its residents.

Former deputy chief minister and Democratic Nationalist Party (DNP) president Ghulam Hassan Mir said it was time to move beyond Article 370. “We have to move beyond Article 370. It should not have been scrapped as it was sacred for us. However, unfortunately, it has gone. Should I keep crying for it or move forward,” he said.

ALSO READ | India offered to revoke my charges in exchange for support on Article 370 abrogation: Zakir Naik

Advising politicians against indulging in negative politics, Mir said, “If our land and job rights are protected, will it not be an achievement?” Mir, who is one of the founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said their politics will now be based on the demand for the restoration of statehood, protection of land and job rights of J&K residents and revival of tourism and trade. Mir was detained after the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state on August 5 and released sometime back.

Former PDP leader and ex-Finance Minister Altaf Bukhari has also said that people now needed to move beyond Article 370. “The pain of the loss of Article 370 will never go away but life goes on. One must try to fight for things that one can get,” he said.

Bukhari and Mir have joined hands, and along with a dozen former PDP leaders — some of who were detained — met Lt Governor and envoys of 16 countries who visited the Valley a few days back.

PDP Patron and former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig has also been toeing the same line.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Nationalist Party PDP Ghulam Hassan Mir Article 370
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp