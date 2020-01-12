Poll defeat: JVM-P legislators look for greener pastures in BJP, JMM

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: After the debacle in 2019-polls, all the three MLAs, including party chief Babulal Marandi of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) JVM-P, have started looking for greener pastures. With speculations rife over Marandi joining the BJP after January 14, the two other JVM MLAs Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey are said to be in contact with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress respectively they are reluctant to join the saffron brigade.

Meanwhile, despite opposition from the party MLAs, Marandi during the first working committee meeting on January 5, dissolved all the committees of the party with immediate effect adding fuel to merger speculation. Party insiders also claimed that feedback from party workers is also being taken.

BJP leaders, however, are reluctant to comment on the issue. “Those who believe in BJP’s policies and its leadership are welcome to the party,” said state BJP general secretary Deepak Prakash. “Central leaders are in talks with Marandi to bring him back in BJP fold, either alone or along with his party,” said a senior state BJP leader. Marandi has no objections in joining the party, but two of his legislators are reluctant, he added.

Political analysts said that it will be a win-win situation both, as after the debacle in Assembly polls; BJP has been looking for a tribal face in Jharkhand with an appeal in Santhal region. For Marandi too, it will be rehabilitation as despite all efforts his party managed to win only three seats, it said. Mandar MLA Bandhu Tirkey however called it only a rumour without any substance. “We have fought against BJP and in such situation, we will never join hands with BJP,” said Tirkey.

Hemant Soren meets Narendra Modi



Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soren requested the PM for setting up of a Tribal University in the state. “It was just a courtesy call... During the meeting we discussed several issues and requested him for setting up a Tribal University in the state,” said Soren after meeting Modi.