In a first, Prayagraj university introduces three-month course on CAA, Article 370

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing nationwide protests over the amended Citizenship Act, Prayagraj-based UP Rajarshi Tandon Open University has introduced a three-month certificate course to educate people about the CAA, Article 370 and Article 35A and make them aware of the nuances involved.



According to the university’s regional director CK Singh, UPRTOU is the first educational institution in the country to take the initiative in a bid to clear the air over the issue. Singh said when so much confusion was being spread over the CAA, this course would help people get a clear perspective of the new law.



The online registration for the session beginning January was already underway.

The next session begins in July and anyone in the country is eligible to get enrolled in the course as UPRTOU is an open university. The admission fee for the course is Rs 500. The university will provide study material. The students will be given assignments based on the study material and evaluated accordingly.



After the completion of the course, the students would be given a certificate. The course, which will be supervised by the regional directorate of UPRTOU at Varanasi, will be run by all 200 centres across UP.

