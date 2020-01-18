Home The Sunday Standard

SMS, voice calls restored on prepaid mobile phones in Jammu and Kashmir

Internet was suspended all across Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. The broadband services were, however, restored later in Jammu region.

Published: 18th January 2020 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

The government had earlier restored internet services in hospitals and government offices in the valley.

The government had earlier restored internet services in hospitals and government offices in the valley. (File Photo)

SRINAGAR: The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Saturday ordered the restoration of the prepaid mobile service in the Valley after over five months of suspension.

The administration also restored 2G mobile data service on postpaid connections for accessing “whitelisted” sites across Jammu division. The administration has also ordered fixed-line internet connectivity with precautions to the companies engaged in software services in the Valley.

ALSO READ: Broadband, 2G Internet partially restored in Jammu and Kashmir

“Telecom service providers are being issued instructions to operationalise the directions immediately after providing all the safeguards detailed in the order issued today (Saturday) by the competent authority,” Principal Secretary to J&K government Rohit Kansal said.

He said, “After a careful review, the competent authority has ordered that voice and SMS facility shall be restored on all local prepaid SIM cards across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Further in order to consider, provision of mobile internet connectivity on such SIM cards, the telecom service providers shall initiate the process of verification of credentials for these subscribers as per available norms for postpaid subscribers,” Kansal said.

The latest development comes a week after the Supreme Court, in a significant ruling on January 10, asked the J&K administration ‘to review within a week’ all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir prepaid phone services Kashmir prepaid phone services
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp