Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 to focus more on 'tech talks'

The ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival will be going high-tech this edition with plans to explore ideas such how ‘the Internet can end poverty’ and ‘the digital and virtual futures of mankind’ with authors and thinkers such as Payal Arora, Marcus du Sautoy, John Lanchester and Sanjoy K Roy.

The 13th edition of JLF that will take place between January 23 to 27 at the Diggi Palace Hotel, in Jaipur, shall also look at timely issues such as climate change and the role that science and technology can play in alleviating the same.



Indeed, technology and its constantly evolving aspects, including issues like governmental surveillance, privacy on digital platforms, corporate data harvesting, and the virtual futures of mankind will be covered on a panel consisting of renowned personalities like Marcus du Sautoy, John Lanchester and Jaspreet Bindra on the second day of the festival.

A history of the connection between science and art, and the effect of that relationship on the progress of mankind is what Tilly Blythe will be discussing at the session on The Art of Innovation along with Payal Arora and Tarun Khanna. Another session, Tech Horizons: The Next Billion Users, will have Payal Arora and Jaspreet Bindra in conversation with Vindu Goel discussing the potential and dangers of Artificial Intelligence (AI).



A riveting session on AI and Creativity will see big names from both the genres, Marcus du Sautoy and Sanjoy K Roy, come together for a gripping session on how Artificial Intelligence and creativity can unite to create something imaginative and futuristic.