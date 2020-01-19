Home The Sunday Standard

Mohan Bhagwat pitches for Hindu Rashtra, says 'all 130 billion Indians are Hindus'

Mohan Bhagwat said many countries had raised slogans of 'unity from diversity' but in India, there was 'diversity from unity'.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: Affirming Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stand for a Hindu nation, its chief Mohan Bhagwat said that all Indians are Hindus. He said all 130 billion Indians were Hindus as they had common ancestors.

“Even Muslims were Hindus for their forefathers had converted to Islam,” Bhagwat. “We are a Hindu rashtra, but at the same time let me clarify Hinduism is not some form of worship or some language. Hinduism is the name of a cultural legacy which is of all people living in India,” he claimed.



After voicing concern over rising population, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday, vehemently denied the charges of remote controlling the central government saying that Sangh had no connection with politics and it worked only to uplift human values morally and culturally.

The RSS chief was addressing a gathering of over 4,000 Sangh volunteers on the concluding day of his four-day tour in Moradabad. “We are not into electoral politics. Elections have no meaning for us. It is that we have only been inculcating values which speak of our rich moral and cultural heritage,” RSS chief said.

