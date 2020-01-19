New ready-to-eat meals with 60-day shelf-life

NuTy, a venture of Tulita Ahara Pvt Ltd, has launched extended shelf-life, ready-to-eat curries and meals. These regional recipes have the shelf-life of up to 60 days. NuTy Ready-Meals are available as take-away at local retail stores and on food-delivery platforms of Swiggy, Zomato, and UberEats.

“The working urban millennial has to compromise on taste, health or money due to non-availability of good options. A balanced diet is a primary human need. That’s why we’ve focused on ready-to-eat meals that are affordable, nutritious and tasty with a long shelf-life,” said NuTy co-founder Ray Nathan, at the launch. He adds that the produce is sourced directly from farmers to retain quality and economical.

“We have brought together the combination that was thought to be impossible. By 2023, we’ll reach 500 cities and towns and would’ve created over two lakh micro food-entrepreneurs by then,” said Co-Founder Naveen Chander.