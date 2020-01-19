Ranchi Diary: Award for CM Hemant Soren, trade fair and more

Mukesh Ranjan By

Hemant Soren gets ‘Champion of Change’ Award



Chief Minister Hemant Soren will be conferred with ‘Champion of Change’ Award for doing excellent work as a people representative in Dumka and Barhait constituencies. The CM will be given ‘Champion of Change Award 2019’ by former President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on January 20. Soren was selected by the jury that included former CJI and former chairman of NHRC Justice KG Balakrishnan, former judge of SC Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra. Soren said, “I pay respect to the people of Barhait and Dumka. You have given me an opportunity to serve. I am grateful with your cooperation.”

FJCCI mega trade fair from February 6



The Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industries and G.S Marketing will be hosting mega international trade fair from February 6 to 16. During the 10-day trade fair, prospective investors from seven countries will put up their stalls. According to FJCCI President Kunal Ajmani, the fair will provide a platform to budding entrepreneurs, start-ups and industrial houses to showcase their activities. Biggest attraction of trade fair will be that participants will operate on both business to business and business to customers (BTC) module. The fair will work as a platform to promote Indian brands for international markets, besides inviting visitors, buyers, suppliers and consultants.

Foundation day at Kayakalp School



Kayakalp Public School, being run by Central Coalfields Limited under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), celebrated its second foundation day on January 15. Notably, the School is providing free quality education to 55 children belonging to the poorest strata of the society. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, CCL Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD Gopal Singh said that equality is a fundamental right and the motivation behind the opening of the school was to provide quality education to every downtrodden child. “Learning should be a gratifying experience.”

‘Golden Wings’ Award for Ranchi girl



32- year-old Priyanka Jaiswal of Ranchi has won the ‘Best Makeup Artist’ at Golden Wings Award on January 5 in New Delhi while competing with about 40 other participants. Starting her career as a city-based makeup artist in December 2017, Jaiswal- a freelance beautician in a short span, has dolled up about 300 women so far. Jaiswal said that she was asked to recreate actor Deepika Padukone’s wedding look on a model in a time span of two hours. Right from doing her makeup to setting her hair and draping her outfit, what generally takes three to four hours, was to be done in almost half the time, she said.