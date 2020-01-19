Home The Sunday Standard

Sanjay Raut demands jail for those who 'oppose' Bharat Ratna for Savarkar

Sanjay Raut’s reaction came after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan opposed the idea of giving Baharat Ratna to Savarkar citing Savarkars’ letters for pardon.

Published: 19th January 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: Brewing trouble for the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday, said that those who oppose the idea should be sent to the same jail where Savarkar spent 14 years.

“We have always been demanding respect for Veer Savarkar. Those who oppose Veer Savarkar, they may be from any ideology or party, let them stay for just two days at the cell in Andaman cellular jail where Savarkar was lodged. Only then will they realise his sacrifice and contribution to the nation,” Raut said.

Raut’s reaction came after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan opposed the idea of giving Baharat Ratna to Savarkar citing Savarkars’ letters for pardon.

“Savarkar asked for pardon from the British. In this case, if the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives him Bharat Ratna, we (Congress) will oppose it. Savarkar’s life is controversial,” Chavan had said.

Reacting to it Raut said, “Chavan is a senior leader of Maharashtra and he is well aware of Savarkar’s contribution. Savarkar spent 14 years of his life in the dreaded jail of Andaman and Shiv Sena’s stand had always been that he needs to be honoured for that,” Raut said.

The Congress, however, tried to underplay Raut’s statement. “Shiv Sena had been professing for Bharat Ratna to Savarkar for a long time, which is beyond the preview of the state government. Congress’ stand over the issue is very clear. Nations knows how it was divided due to Savarkars’ ideology,” state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said.

‘Savarkar a thought’ 

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar was “not just a person but a thought” which will never lose its relevance. Fadnavis’ reaction came hours after Yuva Sena president and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray said that one should not dwell on the past. “The great swatyantraveer Savarkar is not just a person but he is a thought, and that thought can never be the history. It will continue to be our present as well as future,” the former chief minister told reporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena VD Savarkar Maharashtra Government Baharat Ratna Savarkar
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp