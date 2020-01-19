Sanjay Raut demands jail for those who 'oppose' Bharat Ratna for Savarkar

Experss News Service By

MUMBAI: Brewing trouble for the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday, said that those who oppose the idea should be sent to the same jail where Savarkar spent 14 years.



“We have always been demanding respect for Veer Savarkar. Those who oppose Veer Savarkar, they may be from any ideology or party, let them stay for just two days at the cell in Andaman cellular jail where Savarkar was lodged. Only then will they realise his sacrifice and contribution to the nation,” Raut said.



Raut’s reaction came after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan opposed the idea of giving Baharat Ratna to Savarkar citing Savarkars’ letters for pardon.

“Savarkar asked for pardon from the British. In this case, if the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives him Bharat Ratna, we (Congress) will oppose it. Savarkar’s life is controversial,” Chavan had said.



Reacting to it Raut said, “Chavan is a senior leader of Maharashtra and he is well aware of Savarkar’s contribution. Savarkar spent 14 years of his life in the dreaded jail of Andaman and Shiv Sena’s stand had always been that he needs to be honoured for that,” Raut said.

The Congress, however, tried to underplay Raut’s statement. “Shiv Sena had been professing for Bharat Ratna to Savarkar for a long time, which is beyond the preview of the state government. Congress’ stand over the issue is very clear. Nations knows how it was divided due to Savarkars’ ideology,” state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said.

‘Savarkar a thought’



Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar was “not just a person but a thought” which will never lose its relevance. Fadnavis’ reaction came hours after Yuva Sena president and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray said that one should not dwell on the past. “The great swatyantraveer Savarkar is not just a person but he is a thought, and that thought can never be the history. It will continue to be our present as well as future,” the former chief minister told reporters.