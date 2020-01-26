Home The Sunday Standard

Amit Shah leads BJP’s bandwagon against AAP, even after passing the baton of BJP chief to J P Nadda

Union Minister Amit Shah has only this week passed the baton of BJP chief to J P Nadda, yet he is leading the charge against the incumbent Aam Admi Party in Delhi.

Published: 26th January 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hugs BJP's national president JP Nadda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hugs BJP's national president JP Nadda. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Amit Shah has only this week passed the baton of BJP chief to J P Nadda, yet he is leading the charge against the incumbent Aam Admi Party in Delhi. Barring the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shah’s micro-management in Delhi has a parallel with the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The saffron outfit is drawing confidence from his track record of wresting power from Opposition parties.

Taking dinner at a party workers’ house to late-night strategy meetings at the ward level, Shah’s high stake in Delhi polls is much visible, bringing Union ministers and campaigners from other states in hordes. With Shah leading the charge, the BJP workers’ base and the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) cadre are knocking at the doors of the people, engaging them in conversations, armed with statistics prepared by the BJP think tank Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) under the watch of the vice president of the outfit Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

With the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the sharp opposition to the newly enacted law provide the BJP leaders context to engage the audience, Shah’s management of the party’s electioneering is seen within the outfit as blanking out scope for faction-fighting in the ranks, which has been attributed for losses in 2008, 2013 and 2015 Assembly elections.

“The 2017 UP Assembly elections too was a daunting task for the Shah led BJP in the face of the Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance. The BJP has in last week been able to become a challenger to the incumbent AAP on the back of sharp mobilisation of the party workers, who are exploiting the discomforts in the ranks of AAP on the debate around CAA,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Shah has unleashed hundreds of BJP leaders, Union Ministers, who have been slotted at the level of polling booths to swing away the fence sitters and disenchanted voters of AAP in 2015. Besides, close door meetings with influential people at the polling booth levels are being held beyond the scheduled campaign hours, which are being taken by senior leaders and even Shah attending a few of them.

Shah’s task, sources said, is clear to cap the decline of the BJP’s vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections of 56 per cent to the minimum, with the assessment that if the saffron outfit polls anything around 40 per cent, power in Delhi will be within the reach.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah J P Nadda Aam Admi party
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp