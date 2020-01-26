Home The Sunday Standard

Citizens’ duty to protect Constitution, says Arvind Kejriwal

Before reading the Preamble to the Constitution, the chief minister said that it (the Preamble) is the soul of constitution and acts as the crux of the Constitution. 

Published: 26th January 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the State Republic Day parade

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the State Republic Day parade

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal read out the Preamble of the Constitution at the Republic Day celebration at Chhatrasal Stadium here on Saturday and asserted that the responsibility of protecting the Constitution lies with the citizens of the country.“We were gifted the Constitution by those who got freedom for the country by making huge sacrifices. It is the responsibility of 130 crore population of the country to protect it. If the Constitution is protected, the country will sail through difficult circumstances easily,” he said in his address during the state-level celebration.

 Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi, on
Saturday | PTI

Before reading the Preamble to the Constitution, the chief minister said that it (the Preamble) is the soul of the constitution and acts as the crux of the Constitution. “I want to congratulate the two crore people of Delhi and the entire nation for the occasion of Republic Day.

Today, we are celebrating the 71st Republic Day of India. The Constitution was implemented 71 years back on January 26. Our constitution was framed by our revered freedom fighters and people who made many sacrifices in the want of freedom. They had a vision and a dream of a free India, which has been preserved in the Indian constitution,” he said.

Citing the Model Code of Conduct ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal kept his address short.“There are lots of conversations I have with you every year on Republic Day but due to the Model Code of Conduct, I will not be able to (do so) this year,” he said.Kejriwal concluded the address with recital of “Ham Honge Kamyab” song and slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabad”. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Republic Day celebration
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp