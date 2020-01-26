Citizens’ duty to protect Constitution, says Arvind Kejriwal

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal read out the Preamble of the Constitution at the Republic Day celebration at Chhatrasal Stadium here on Saturday and asserted that the responsibility of protecting the Constitution lies with the citizens of the country.“We were gifted the Constitution by those who got freedom for the country by making huge sacrifices. It is the responsibility of 130 crore population of the country to protect it. If the Constitution is protected, the country will sail through difficult circumstances easily,” he said in his address during the state-level celebration.

Before reading the Preamble to the Constitution, the chief minister said that it (the Preamble) is the soul of the constitution and acts as the crux of the Constitution. “I want to congratulate the two crore people of Delhi and the entire nation for the occasion of Republic Day.

Today, we are celebrating the 71st Republic Day of India. The Constitution was implemented 71 years back on January 26. Our constitution was framed by our revered freedom fighters and people who made many sacrifices in the want of freedom. They had a vision and a dream of a free India, which has been preserved in the Indian constitution,” he said.

Citing the Model Code of Conduct ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal kept his address short.“There are lots of conversations I have with you every year on Republic Day but due to the Model Code of Conduct, I will not be able to (do so) this year,” he said.Kejriwal concluded the address with recital of “Ham Honge Kamyab” song and slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabad”.