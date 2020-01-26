Drive out Bangladeshi, Pakistani infiltrators: Shiv Sena

Express News Service By

MUMBAI: Days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray backed the Modi government over the eviction of Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators, the Shiv Sena too on Saturday came out in favour of driving out Muslim infiltrators from these countries. However, it took a dig at the MNS, which is known for its ‘Marathi Manoos’ advocacy, over its newfound ‘love for Hindutva’.

“The Muslim infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh should be driven out of India. There should be no doubt about that. But it is amusing to see a party changing its flag for it,” Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said in its editorial on Saturday, while taking a dig at the MNS for an ideological shift.

Dealing with the Hindutva ideology as propagated by V D Savarkar and late party founder Balasaheb Thackeray was “not a child’s play”, the Sena said. “But we are large-hearted enough to welcome those who take a pro-Hindutva stand. Even if the ideology is borrowed, it is pro-Hindutva,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said. It added that the MNS was unlikely to achieve anything from its new Hindutva stand as the Shiv Sena had never shed its saffron colour.