Home The Sunday Standard

Drive out Bangladeshi, Pakistani infiltrators: Shiv Sena

However, it took a dig at the MNS, which is known for its ‘Marathi manoos’ advocacy, over its newfound ‘love for Hindutva’.

Published: 26th January 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena flags (File Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: Days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray backed the Modi government over the eviction of Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators, the Shiv Sena too on Saturday came out in favour of driving out Muslim infiltrators from these countries. However, it took a dig at the MNS, which is known for its ‘Marathi Manoos’ advocacy, over its newfound ‘love for Hindutva’.

 “The Muslim infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh should be driven out of India. There should be no doubt about that. But it is amusing to see a party changing its flag for it,” Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said in its editorial on Saturday, while taking a dig at the MNS for an ideological shift. 

Dealing with the Hindutva ideology as propagated by V D Savarkar and late party founder Balasaheb Thackeray was “not a child’s play”, the Sena said. “But we are large-hearted enough to welcome those who take a pro-Hindutva stand. Even if the ideology is borrowed, it is pro-Hindutva,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said. It added that the MNS was unlikely to achieve anything from its new Hindutva stand as the Shiv Sena had never shed its saffron colour.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena CAA Shiv Sena
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp