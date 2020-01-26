Home The Sunday Standard

FIR in Assam against ex-JNU student for organising Shaheen Bagh protest

The Assam police have registered a case against former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam, the alleged mastermind of Shaheen Bagh protest.

Published: 26th January 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors made an art in a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Protestors made an art in a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Assam police have registered a case against former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam, the alleged mastermind of Shaheen Bagh protest.“An FIR has been lodged against Sharjeel Imam for his speech and inter alia commission of offence under Section 13 (1)/18 of the UA(P)Act read with Section 153 A, 153 B and 124 A IPC at Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station,” said GP Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). 

Earlier, in the day, the BJP-led coalition government said it will file a case against Imam for his alleged statement that Assam will be carved out of India. Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the “vicious” statement was made to create a law and order situation in the state.

“This is a vicious statement. The statement is aimed at creating a law and order situation in Assam. A lot of wrongs have been said that Bengali Hindus and Muslims are being killed (in Assam). So, taking cognizance of the statement, the state government has decided to register a case against this particular individual. We are going to pursue this case and bring this person to law so that he can be punished,” Sarma told journalists at a press conference. A video containing the statement, allegedly made by Sharjeel Imam, was aired by a news channel. The Assam Minister said after verifying its authenticity, the state government decided to file the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shaheen Bagh protest organiser arrested Sharjeel Imam
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp