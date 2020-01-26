Home The Sunday Standard

Health ministry team to visit seven states for prevention of Novel Coronavirus

These teams are mandated with the task of reviewing the end-to-end preparedness for management and control of nCoV in the states, including that at airports, for thermal screening and transferring of

Published: 26th January 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

For representation purposes (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI:  Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday held a high-level review with senior officials of the health ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Centre for Disease Control to oversee the current situation, preparedness and steps being taken for prevention and management of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) in India.

The government said that 11 people, who had returned from China, have been put under observation but samples taken from four have tested negative for the virus at the ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Results are awaited for the rest of the suspects and no nCoV— which often manifests itself through flu-like symptoms and fever— has been detected in the country so far.

“The situation is being closely monitored at the highest level for adequate preparedness,” said the ministry.
It was also decided that multidisciplinary central teams will be formed and sent to the seven states where thermal screening is being done at the seven designated airports — New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

“The team shall consist of a public health expert, a clinician and a microbiologist and will reach the designated states on Sunday,” a statement said.

These teams are mandated with the task of reviewing the end-to-end preparedness for management and control of nCoV in the states, including that at airports, for thermal screening and transferring of patients to hospitals. 

Race to contain deadly virus:

  • Union Health Ministry has set up a 24x7 NCDC call centre. 

  • +91-11-23978046

  • 99 more people, who returned to Kerala from China, have been kept under surveillance.

  • India ‘requests’ China to permit over 250 Indian students stuck in Wuhan to leave.

  • Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra chaired a high-level meeting to review India’s preparedness in view of Coronavirus outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus prevention Coronavirus India
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp