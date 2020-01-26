INTERVIEW | You grow so much as a person in the army: Captain Tania Shergill

It was Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra’s tweet [...Tania Shergill is what I’d call a true celebrity. THIS video should be trending... not just the Tik Tok variety], that magnified this 26-year-old’s history-making feat. On Army Day (January 15) this year, Shergill became the first woman parade adjutant to lead an all-men contingent, and today has also become the first woman adjutant for the Republic Day parade.

This electronics and telecommunications grad from Nagpur University got commissioned into the Corps of Signals in March 2017, after completing her training from the Officer Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. In doing so, she continued her family legacy of serving in the army – her father was with the 101 Medium Regiment – Artillery, her grandfather in the 14th Armed Regiment – Scinde Horse, and her great grandfather in the Sikh Regiment. Along with inheriting her height (she’s 5’10”) from her father who is 6”, she’s also inherited his love for the nation. Agile in her compliments and salutations, adept in vocal projection, and already a cynosure of media, Shergill was surprisingly candid in a brief chat with The Sunday Standard. Excerpts:

Tell us about your days at the OTA, Chennai.

The initial days at the Academy were a little rough. It is tough when you get out of your home, move away from loved ones... But then you settle down, become mentally strong, physically more active, and the type of bond and brotherhood that you develop with your course-mates is very special. I learnt so much about courage, honour, loyalty, integrity, selfless service and discipline at the Academy… you grow so much as a person in the army.

There’s a picture circulating on the net, of you as a child clutching a big gun!

It was a rocket launcher collected from the surrendered militants during a cordon and search operation. I was about five-six years old then, and had accompanied my father to his office as we were having summer vacations. I had got very excited seeing it [the weapon] and told my dad to take a picture of me holding it.

Giving parade commands... is it strenuous as it appears?

No, it’s not as you don’t take the voice out from your throat, but from the diaphragm. You crush your upper abs, and then release your voice.

Ever felt odd being the only woman in the room?

It doesn’t really run in my head because I feel we are all fighting on the same side of the line.

How do you handle your rigorous training schedule on days you’re menstruating?

I experience cramps and pain, yes, but periods are not a big deal for me. There’s always physical activity, you always have to come up for the drill. But when it gets tough, there’s always a hot water bag to help. Just like all the women doing so much in sports...

Anything in specific you have learnt from your father?

My father had told me, “Beta, jo bhi karna hai, acchi taraha se karo [Whatever you want to do, do it well]. Always be passionate, give your 100 per cent dedication, don’t put half-hearted efforts into anything.”

Any role models?

My mother. Trust me, she’s the strongest person I know because Bombay jaise shahar mein [in a city like Mumbai], she was a teacher and taking care of me and my brother all by herself as my father got back to back posting from Northeast to J&K to Northeast again... it was not at all easy.

After the parade, what next?

I’m planning on taking up a basic mountaineering course. Then I have my promotion exams coming up this year, so I’m focusing on these two.

Any hobbies?

I like photography, travelling, listening to music.

What kind of music and photography do you enjoy?

I like all genres of music; what I listen to depends on my mood at that particular moment.

With regard to photography, I like to click nature and wildlife. Generally, the locations we’re positioned at are a little far off from the human civilisation. So we are lucky to witness different types of birds. I always carry the book by Carol Inskipp [Birds of the Indian Subcontinent] as a field guide. I refer to it for identifying the birds that I click. The Asian paradise flycatcher is my favourite bird. It’s beautiful, very small but with a significantly long tail, so when it flies, its tail follows it… You should Google it.